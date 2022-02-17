Bikini Kill, Kim Gordon, The Linda Lindas, more to play Mosswood Meltdown 2022

by Festivals & Events

Oakland based music festival Mosswood Meltdown has announced its lineup for 2022. Bikini Kill, Kim Gordon, Hunx & His Punx, The Linda Lindas, and Pansy Division are among the bands announced. The festival will be hosted by John Waters and take place July 2-3 at Mosswood Park in Oakland, California. See the lineup in full below.

Mosswood Meltdown 2022 Lineup

Bikini Kill

Kim Gordon

Hunx and His Punx

Shannon Shaw

The Linda Lindas

Dirt Bombs

Bleached

Twompsax

Flipper

Pansy Division

Brontez Purnell

Carbonas

The Fevers

Snooper

Podium

Rubinoos

Fatty Cakes and the Puff Pastries

Allison Wolfe (DJ set)

Jonathan Toubin (DJ set)

Omar Perez (DJ set)