Oakland based music festival Mosswood Meltdown has announced its lineup for 2022. Bikini Kill, Kim Gordon, Hunx & His Punx, The Linda Lindas, and Pansy Division are among the bands announced. The festival will be hosted by John Waters and take place July 2-3 at Mosswood Park in Oakland, California. See the lineup in full below.
Mosswood Meltdown 2022 Lineup
Bikini Kill
Kim Gordon
Hunx and His Punx
Shannon Shaw
The Linda Lindas
Dirt Bombs
Bleached
Twompsax
Flipper
Pansy Division
Brontez Purnell
Carbonas
The Fevers
Snooper
Podium
Rubinoos
Fatty Cakes and the Puff Pastries
Allison Wolfe (DJ set)
Jonathan Toubin (DJ set)
Omar Perez (DJ set)