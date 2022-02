Integrity is hitting the USA in March and April for six dates. You can see those dates below. The band's last full length was Howling, for the Nightmare Shall Consume in 2017- a few Eps and singles have been releases since then. Here and there, Integrity frontman Dwid Hellion and guitarist Dom Romeo have hinted that new material is in the works. Meanwhile, Hellion's Psywarfare noise project has been prolific, releasing 7-inches and tapes about every other month or so.