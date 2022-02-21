Angel Du$t announce North American tour dates

by Tours

Angel Du$t have announced North American tour dates for this spring. Webbed Wing and Spiritual Cramp will be joining them on the majority of dates. Angel Du$t released YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 16Sleeping VillageChicago, IL
Apr 17Cactus ClubMilwaukee, WI
Apr 18The SanctuaryDetroit, MI
Apr 19The GarrisonToronto, ON
Apr 21Bar Le RitzMontreal, QC
Apr 22Hardcore StadiumBoston, MA
Apr 23Amityville Music HallAmityville, NY
Apr 24First Unitarian ChurchPhiladelphia, PA
Apr 26DC9Washington, DC
Apr 27The CamelRichmond, VA
Apr 28Cat’s Cradle (Back Room)Carrboro, NC
Apr 29Snug HarborCharlotte, NC
May 01Shaky Knees FestivalAtlanta, GA (No Webbed Wing)
May 02Basement EastNashville, TN (w/Sheer Mag, no Spiritual Cramp, no Webbed Wing)