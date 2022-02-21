Angel Du$t have announced North American tour dates for this spring. Webbed Wing and Spiritual Cramp will be joining them on the majority of dates. Angel Du$t released YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 16
|Sleeping Village
|Chicago, IL
|Apr 17
|Cactus Club
|Milwaukee, WI
|Apr 18
|The Sanctuary
|Detroit, MI
|Apr 19
|The Garrison
|Toronto, ON
|Apr 21
|Bar Le Ritz
|Montreal, QC
|Apr 22
|Hardcore Stadium
|Boston, MA
|Apr 23
|Amityville Music Hall
|Amityville, NY
|Apr 24
|First Unitarian Church
|Philadelphia, PA
|Apr 26
|DC9
|Washington, DC
|Apr 27
|The Camel
|Richmond, VA
|Apr 28
|Cat’s Cradle (Back Room)
|Carrboro, NC
|Apr 29
|Snug Harbor
|Charlotte, NC
|May 01
|Shaky Knees Festival
|Atlanta, GA (No Webbed Wing)
|May 02
|Basement East
|Nashville, TN (w/Sheer Mag, no Spiritual Cramp, no Webbed Wing)