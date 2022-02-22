Cancer Bats/Anti-Queens (Canada)

Cancer Bats/Anti-Queens (Canada)
by Tours

Cancer Bats have announced May tour dates for Canada. The Anti-Queens will be joining them on all dates. Cancer Bats will be touring Ontario and Western Canada in the spring and will be releasing their album Psychic Jailbreak on April 15. They last released The Spark That Moves in 2018. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 16WarehouseSt Catharines, ON
May 17OnyxGuelph, ON
May 18Red DogPeterbrough, ON
May 19Townhouse TavernSudbury, ON
May 20Townhouse TavernSudbury, ON
May 22Pouzza FestMontreal, QC