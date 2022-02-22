Cancer Bats have announced May tour dates for Canada. The Anti-Queens will be joining them on all dates. Cancer Bats will be touring Ontario and Western Canada in the spring and will be releasing their album Psychic Jailbreak on April 15. They last released The Spark That Moves in 2018. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 16
|Warehouse
|St Catharines, ON
|May 17
|Onyx
|Guelph, ON
|May 18
|Red Dog
|Peterbrough, ON
|May 19
|Townhouse Tavern
|Sudbury, ON
|May 20
|Townhouse Tavern
|Sudbury, ON
|May 22
|Pouzza Fest
|Montreal, QC