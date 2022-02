We are pleased to bring to you a all new Punknews Exclusive premiere for Brooklyn based punks Long Drag. They are putting out a all new EP, Three Day Dead with Tapehead City this Thursday, February 24th, 2022. The release will be out on a limited edition tape, click here to grab a copy or you can listen to it on bandcamp or spotify.

Today, we have their latest music video, "Shine A Light", see below.