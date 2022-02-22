Punitive Damage and Bitter Branches have announced some East Coast shows for next month. Punitive Damage released their EP Strike Back in 2021. Bitter Branches will be releasing their album Your Neighbors Are Failures on February 25 and released This May Hurt A Bit in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 11
|The Pie Shop
|Washington, DC (w/Bitter Branches, Saffron)
|Mar 12
|Dusk
|Providence, RI (w/Bitter Branches, Gordita Beach, Bulletproof Backpack)
|Mar 13
|Saint Vitus
|Brooklyn, NY (w/Verbal Assault, Bitter Branches)