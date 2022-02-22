Punitive Damage and Bitter Branches announce East Coast shows

Punitive Damage and Bitter Branches announce East Coast shows
by Tours

Punitive Damage and Bitter Branches have announced some East Coast shows for next month. Punitive Damage released their EP Strike Back in 2021. Bitter Branches will be releasing their album Your Neighbors Are Failures on February 25 and released This May Hurt A Bit in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 11The Pie ShopWashington, DC (w/Bitter Branches, Saffron)
Mar 12DuskProvidence, RI (w/Bitter Branches, Gordita Beach, Bulletproof Backpack)
Mar 13Saint VitusBrooklyn, NY (w/Verbal Assault, Bitter Branches)