Magic Ghrelin, the band made up of Guy Pollioni (Stag Party, Coward), Tank Bergman (Algernon Cadwallader), Luk Henderiks (Teenage Halloween), Lynsey Vandenberg (Well Wisher), and Justin Lombardo (Love Tapes), have released a new EP. The EP is called Spotted Lantern Fly and features four new songs. Magic Ghrelin released Dry Eyes in 2020. Check out the EP below.