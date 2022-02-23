Just Mustard to release album, share video

by Em Moore
Dundalk, Ireland based Just Mustard have announced that they will be releasing their second album. The album is called Heart Under and will be out May 27 via Partisan Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "Still". The video was directed by Balan Evans. Just Mustard will be touring Europe and the UK later this year and released Wednesday in 2018. Check out the video, tracklist and tour dates below.
Heart Under Tracklist
1. 23
2. Still
3. I Am You
4. Seed
5. Blue Chalk
6. Early
7. Sore
8. Mirrors
9. In Shade
10. Rivers
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 03
|The Academy
|Dublin, IE
|Jun 04
|The Spirit Store
|Dundalk, IE
|Jun 08
|Cyprus Avenue
|Cork, IE
|Jun 13
|Limelight
|Belfast, NI
|Jun 15
|Dolans Warehouse
|Limerick, IE
|Jun 16
|Roisin Dubh
|Galway, IE
|Sep 11
|Ramsgate Music Hall
|Ramsgate, UK
|Sep 13
|Village Underground
|London, UK
|Sep 14
|The Exchange
|Bristol, UK
|Sep 15
|Patterns
|Brighton, UK
|Sep 16
|The Loft
|Southampton, UK
|Sep 17
|Voodoo Daddys
|Norwich, UK
|Sep 20
|Jimmy's
|Liverpool, UK
|Sep 21
|The Bodega Social Club
|Nottingham, UK
|Sep 22
|Band on the Wall
|Manchester, UK
|Sep 23
|Broadcast
|Glasgow, UK
|Sep 25
|Brudenell Social Club
|Leeds, UK
|Oct 05
|Paradiso
|Amsterdam, NL
|Oct 06
|Merleyn
|Nijmegen, NL
|Oct 07
|Ekko
|Utrecht, NL
|Oct 10
|Orangehouse
|Munich, DE
|Oct 11
|Das Werk
|Vienna, AT
|Oct 12
|Moritzbastei
|Leipzig, DE
|Oct 14
|Privatclub
|Berlin, DE
|Oct 15
|Molotow
|Hamburg, DE
|Oct 16
|Artheater
|Cologne, DE
|Oct 18
|Rotondes
|Luxemberg, LU
|Oct 19
|Botanique
|Brussels, BE
|Oct 21
|Hasard Ludique
|Paris, FR
|Oct 23
|Albani Music Club
|Winterthur, CH
|Oct 25
|Sidecar
|Barcelona, ES
|Oct 26
|Wurlitzer Ballroom
|Madrid, ES
|Oct 28
|M.OU.CO
|Porto, PT