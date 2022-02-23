Just Mustard to release album, share video

Dundalk, Ireland based Just Mustard have announced that they will be releasing their second album. The album is called Heart Under and will be out May 27 via Partisan Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "Still". The video was directed by Balan Evans. Just Mustard will be touring Europe and the UK later this year and released Wednesday in 2018. Check out the video, tracklist and tour dates below.

Heart Under Tracklist

1. 23

2. Still

3. I Am You

4. Seed

5. Blue Chalk

6. Early

7. Sore

8. Mirrors

9. In Shade

10. Rivers

DateVenueCity
Jun 03The AcademyDublin, IE
Jun 04The Spirit StoreDundalk, IE
Jun 08Cyprus AvenueCork, IE
Jun 13LimelightBelfast, NI
Jun 15Dolans WarehouseLimerick, IE
Jun 16Roisin DubhGalway, IE
Sep 11Ramsgate Music HallRamsgate, UK
Sep 13Village UndergroundLondon, UK
Sep 14The ExchangeBristol, UK
Sep 15PatternsBrighton, UK
Sep 16The LoftSouthampton, UK
Sep 17Voodoo DaddysNorwich, UK
Sep 20Jimmy'sLiverpool, UK
Sep 21The Bodega Social ClubNottingham, UK
Sep 22Band on the WallManchester, UK
Sep 23BroadcastGlasgow, UK
Sep 25Brudenell Social ClubLeeds, UK
Oct 05ParadisoAmsterdam, NL
Oct 06MerleynNijmegen, NL
Oct 07EkkoUtrecht, NL
Oct 10OrangehouseMunich, DE
Oct 11Das WerkVienna, AT
Oct 12MoritzbasteiLeipzig, DE
Oct 14PrivatclubBerlin, DE
Oct 15MolotowHamburg, DE
Oct 16ArtheaterCologne, DE
Oct 18RotondesLuxemberg, LU
Oct 19BotaniqueBrussels, BE
Oct 21Hasard LudiqueParis, FR
Oct 23Albani Music ClubWinterthur, CH
Oct 25SidecarBarcelona, ES
Oct 26Wurlitzer BallroomMadrid, ES
Oct 28M.OU.COPorto, PT