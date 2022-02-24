Firefly Festival 2022 Lineup

Halsey

My Chemical Romance

Green Day

Dua Lipa

Weezer

The Kid Laroi

Big Sean

Zedd

Porter Robinson

Gunna

Avril Lavigne

Jamie XX

Gryffin

Charli XCX

Bleachers

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

The Head and The Heart

Jungle

Conan Gray

All Time Low

Yungblud

Saint JHN

Cordae

Willow

Ashnikko

Manchester Orchestra

Cold War Kids

100 Gecs

Dayglow

Girl Talk

Princess Nokia

Little Simz

Benny The Butcher

San Holo

Loud Luxury

John Summit

Elderbrook

Yung Bae

Gayle

Wax Motif

Matt Meason

Wolf Alice

Cloonee

Gus Dapperton

The Backseat Lovers

Neil Frances

The Regrettes

Alexander 23

Cochise

Bankrol Hayden

Bakar

Phantoms

Ship Wrek

Lucii

Ford.

Dorian Electra

Sueco

Chloe Moriondo

Indigo De Souza

Mod Sun

Mallrat

Mannequin Pussy

Anna of the North

Ezra Furman

Flor

The Brook and The Bluff

VNSSA

Renforshort

Daisy The Great

Seb

Emmy Meli

Sadie Jean

Spill Tab

Chai

Jordanna

Weston Estate

Whipped Cream

Wenzday

Tsu Nami

Amyelle

Casmalia