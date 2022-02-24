Delaware based music festival Firefly has announced their lineup for 2022. My Chemical Romance and Green Day are among the headliners along with Halsey and Dua Lipa. Weezer, Manchester Orchestra, Mannequin Pussy, and The Regrettes are among the bands announced. Firefly Festival will take place at The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware September 22-25. See the full lineup below.
Firefly Festival 2022 Lineup
Halsey
My Chemical Romance
Green Day
Dua Lipa
Weezer
The Kid Laroi
Big Sean
Zedd
Porter Robinson
Gunna
Avril Lavigne
Jamie XX
Gryffin
Charli XCX
Bleachers
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
The Head and The Heart
Jungle
Conan Gray
All Time Low
Yungblud
Saint JHN
Cordae
Willow
Ashnikko
Manchester Orchestra
Cold War Kids
100 Gecs
Dayglow
Girl Talk
Princess Nokia
Little Simz
Benny The Butcher
San Holo
Loud Luxury
John Summit
Elderbrook
Yung Bae
Gayle
Wax Motif
Matt Meason
Wolf Alice
Cloonee
Gus Dapperton
The Backseat Lovers
Neil Frances
The Regrettes
Alexander 23
Cochise
Bankrol Hayden
Bakar
Phantoms
Ship Wrek
Lucii
Ford.
Dorian Electra
Sueco
Chloe Moriondo
Indigo De Souza
Mod Sun
Mallrat
Mannequin Pussy
Anna of the North
Ezra Furman
Flor
The Brook and The Bluff
VNSSA
Renforshort
Daisy The Great
Seb
Emmy Meli
Sadie Jean
Spill Tab
Chai
Jordanna
Weston Estate
Whipped Cream
Wenzday
Tsu Nami
Amyelle
Casmalia