Devon Kay and the Solutions announce album, release “The Optimist”

Devon Kay and the Solutions have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Grieving Expectation and will be out April 1 via Pure Noise Records . The band have also released a video for their new song "The Optimist". Devon Kay and the Solutions released their EP The Space In-Between in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Grieving Expectation Tracklist

1. The Optimist

2. The Space In-Between

3. Parchment & Petroleum

4. Until the Wheels Off

5. Liver

6. S.A.F.E.T.Y.

7. No One is Thinking About You (Or Anyone Else for that Matter)

8. Oh My, Oh My, We’re Far Past That Now

9. Frustrated People of the World, Unite!

10. 3 Year Defeat

11. A Little Bit