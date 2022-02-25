Neighborhood Brats drop off PEARS tour due to doxxing of bass player

Recently, Neighborhood Brats dropped off their tour with PEARS. The band has now released a statement detailing why. According to the band, members of Neighborhood Brats have been repeatedly harassed by one or more people online. The latest occurrence resulted in the band's bass player being doxxed as well as threatened with leaked images. According to the band, the harasser has been sending this information to people involved with the band and promoting their shows. You can see the band's two statements below.