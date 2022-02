, Posted by 7 hours ago Contributed by jasonic , Posted by John Gentile

Circus Maximus is April 29 at the Chop Shop in Chicago. Bands playing include Dan Vapid and The Cheats, Kepi Ghoulie electric, The Mitochondriacs (featuring John Jughead Pierson and members of the Kobanes) and Luke McNeill (The Copyrights). Ther will also be art on display from Kepi Ghoulie, B-Face, Justin Santora, Jason West, Barry Callahan and others.