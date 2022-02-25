Silverstein announce new album, release “Ultraviolet” video

by Em Moore
Silverstein have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Misery Made Me and will be out May 6 via UNFD. The band have also released a video for their new song "Ultraviolet". The video was directed and edited by Wyatt Clough. Silverstein will be touring this spring and released A Beautiful Place to Drown in 2020. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.
Misery Made Me Tracklist
1. Our Song
2. Die Alone (feat. Andrew Neufeld of Comeback Kid)
3. Ultraviolet
4. Cold Blood (feat. Trevor Daniel)
5. It's Over
6. The Altar / Mary
7. Slow Motion (feat. Mike Hranica)
8. Don't Wait Up
9. Bankrupt
10. Live Like This (feat. Nothing Nowhere)
11. Misery
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 26
|Clyde Theatre
|Fort Wayne, IN (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
|Mar 27
|Eagles Ballroom
|Milwaukee, WI (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
|Mar 28
|Val Air
|Des Moines, IA (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
|Mar 30
|Fillmore Auditorium
|Denver, CO (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
|Apr 01
|The Complex
|Salt Lake City, UT (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
|Apr 02
|Brooklyn Bowl
|Las Vegas, NV (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
|Apr 03
|San Jose Civic
|San Jose, CA (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
|Apr 05
|House of Blues
|Anaheim, CA (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
|Apr 06
|House of Blues
|Anaheim, CA (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
|Apr 07
|Van Buren
|Phoenix, AZ (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
|Apr 09
|Lonestore Amphitheatre
|Lubbock, TX (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
|Apr 10
|The Criterion
|Oklahoma City, OK (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
|Apr 12
|Stubbs
|Austin, TX (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
|Apr 13
|Bert Ogden Arena
|Edinburg, TX (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
|Apr 15
|Concrete Street Amphitheatre
|Corpus Christi, TX (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
|Apr 17
|Wildhorse Saloon
|Nashville, TN (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
|Apr 19
|St Augustine Amphitheatre
|St Augustine, FL (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
|Apr 21
|The Senate
|Columbia, SC (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
|Apr 22
|The National
|Richmond, VA (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
|Apr 23
|The Ritz
|Raleigh, NC (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
|Apr 24
|The Norva
|Norfolk, VA (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
|Apr 26
|The Strand
|Providence, RI (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
|Apr 27
|The Paramount
|Long Island, NY (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
|Apr 29
|Cure Insurance Arena
|Trenton, NJ (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
|Apr 30
|College Street Music Hall
|New Haven, CT (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
|May 01
|The Armory
|Rochester, NY (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
|May 03
|Old Forester's Paristown Hall
|Louisville, KY (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
|Jun 03
|Slam Dunk
|Leeds, UK
|Jun 04
|Slam Dunk
|Hatfield, UK
|Jun 06
|TBC
|Lille, FR (w/ August Burns Red)
|Jun 07
|Kantine
|Augsburg, DE
|Jun 08
|Budapest Park
|Budapest, HU (w/ Billy Talent)
|Jun 11
|Tower
|Bremen, DE
|Jun 12
|Train
|Aarhus, DK (w/ Beartooth, August Burns Red)
|Jun 14
|MusikZentrum
|Hannover, DE (w/ Beartooth)
|Jun 15
|Gruenspan
|Hamburg, DE (w/ Being As An Ocean, Sperling)
|Jun 17
|Rock the Hill
|Bischofsmais,DE
|Jun 18
|Delta Bash
|Mannheim, DE
|Jun 19
|Z7 Wild Dayz
|Pratteln, CH
|Jun 21
|INFEST
|Milan, IT
|Jun 22
|Orpheum
|Graz, AT (w/ Beartooth)
|Jun 23
|Z-Bau
|Nuremberg, DE (w/ Beartooth)
|Jun 24
|Jera On Air
|Ysselsteyn, NL
|Jun 25
|Vainstream
|Munster, DE
|Jun 26
|Full Force
|Ferropolis, DE
|Aug 06
|Express Live
|Columbus, OH (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
|Oct 22
|WHEN WE WERE YOUNG Festival
|Las Vegas, NV
|Oct 23
|WHEN WE WERE YOUNG Festival
|Las Vegas, NV
|Oct 29
|WHEN WE WERE YOUNG Festival
|Las Vegas, NV
|Nov 08
|Emo’s Not Dead Cruise
|Los Angeles, CA