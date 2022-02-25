Silverstein announce new album, release “Ultraviolet” video

Silverstein
by

Silverstein have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Misery Made Me and will be out May 6 via UNFD. The band have also released a video for their new song "Ultraviolet". The video was directed and edited by Wyatt Clough. Silverstein will be touring this spring and released A Beautiful Place to Drown in 2020. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.

Misery Made Me Tracklist

1. Our Song

2. Die Alone (feat. Andrew Neufeld of Comeback Kid)

3. Ultraviolet

4. Cold Blood (feat. Trevor Daniel)

5. It's Over

6. The Altar / Mary

7. Slow Motion (feat. Mike Hranica)

8. Don't Wait Up

9. Bankrupt

10. Live Like This (feat. Nothing Nowhere)

11. Misery

DateVenueCity
Mar 26Clyde TheatreFort Wayne, IN (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
Mar 27Eagles BallroomMilwaukee, WI (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
Mar 28Val AirDes Moines, IA (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
Mar 30Fillmore AuditoriumDenver, CO (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
Apr 01The ComplexSalt Lake City, UT (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
Apr 02Brooklyn BowlLas Vegas, NV (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
Apr 03San Jose CivicSan Jose, CA (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
Apr 05House of BluesAnaheim, CA (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
Apr 06House of BluesAnaheim, CA (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
Apr 07Van BurenPhoenix, AZ (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
Apr 09Lonestore AmphitheatreLubbock, TX (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
Apr 10The CriterionOklahoma City, OK (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
Apr 12StubbsAustin, TX (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
Apr 13Bert Ogden ArenaEdinburg, TX (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
Apr 15Concrete Street AmphitheatreCorpus Christi, TX (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
Apr 17Wildhorse SaloonNashville, TN (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
Apr 19St Augustine AmphitheatreSt Augustine, FL (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
Apr 21The SenateColumbia, SC (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
Apr 22The NationalRichmond, VA (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
Apr 23The RitzRaleigh, NC (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
Apr 24The NorvaNorfolk, VA (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
Apr 26The StrandProvidence, RI (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
Apr 27The ParamountLong Island, NY (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
Apr 29Cure Insurance ArenaTrenton, NJ (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
Apr 30College Street Music HallNew Haven, CT (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
May 01The ArmoryRochester, NY (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
May 03Old Forester's Paristown HallLouisville, KY (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
Jun 03Slam DunkLeeds, UK
Jun 04Slam DunkHatfield, UK
Jun 06TBCLille, FR (w/ August Burns Red)
Jun 07KantineAugsburg, DE
Jun 08Budapest ParkBudapest, HU (w/ Billy Talent)
Jun 11TowerBremen, DE
Jun 12TrainAarhus, DK (w/ Beartooth, August Burns Red)
Jun 14MusikZentrumHannover, DE (w/ Beartooth)
Jun 15GruenspanHamburg, DE (w/ Being As An Ocean, Sperling)
Jun 17Rock the HillBischofsmais,DE
Jun 18Delta BashMannheim, DE
Jun 19Z7 Wild DayzPratteln, CH
Jun 21INFESTMilan, IT
Jun 22OrpheumGraz, AT (w/ Beartooth)
Jun 23Z-BauNuremberg, DE (w/ Beartooth)
Jun 24Jera On AirYsselsteyn, NL
Jun 25VainstreamMunster, DE
Jun 26Full ForceFerropolis, DE
Aug 06Express LiveColumbus, OH (w/Beartooth, The Devil Wears Prada, ERRA)
Oct 22WHEN WE WERE YOUNG FestivalLas Vegas, NV
Oct 23WHEN WE WERE YOUNG FestivalLas Vegas, NV
Oct 29WHEN WE WERE YOUNG FestivalLas Vegas, NV
Nov 08Emo’s Not Dead CruiseLos Angeles, CA