Silverstein announce new album, release “Ultraviolet” video

Silverstein have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Misery Made Me and will be out May 6 via UNFD. The band have also released a video for their new song "Ultraviolet". The video was directed and edited by Wyatt Clough. Silverstein will be touring this spring and released A Beautiful Place to Drown in 2020. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.