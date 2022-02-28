Bad Luck and Dollar Signs have announced spring rout dates for North America. Taking Meds will be joining them on the majority of dates. Bad Luck released Summer of Pain in 2021. Dollar Signs released Heart of Gold in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 20
|Mahalls
|Cleveland, OH
|Apr 21
|Subterranean
|Chicago, IL
|Apr 22
|The Treasury
|St. Paul, MN
|Apr 23
|Globe
|Denver, CO
|Apr 24
|Kilby Court
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Apr 26
|Polaris Hall
|Portland, OR
|Apr 28
|Bottom of the Hill
|San Francisco, CA
|Apr 29
|La Santa
|Santa Ana, CA
|Apr 30
|The Underground
|Mesa, AZ
|May 02
|Spiderhouse Ballroom
|Austin, TX
|May 03
|Paper Tiger
|San Antonio, TX
|May 04
|Amplified Side Stage
|Dallas, TX
|May 06
|Henao Center
|Orlando, FL
|May 07
|Respectable's
|West Palm Beach, FL
|May 09
|Crowbar
|Tampa, FL
|May 10
|1904 Music Hall
|Jacksonville, FL
|May 12
|The Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|May 13
|New Brookland Tavern
|Columbia, SC
|May 14
|Riff House Pub
|Chesapeake, VA
|May 15
|Comet Ping Pong
|Washington, DC
|May 17
|Mr. Smalls Funhouse
|Pittsburgh, PA
|May 18
|Mohawk
|Buffalo, NY
|May 19
|Debonair Music Hall
|Teaneck, NJ
|May 20
|Knitting Factory
|Brooklyn, NY
|May 21
|Kung Fu Necktie
|Philadelphia, PA
|May 24
|Rum Runners
|London, ON (no Taking Meds)
|May 26
|El Mocambo
|Toronto, ON (no Taking Meds)
|May 27
|Club Saw
|Ottawa, ON (no Taking Meds)
|May 28
|La Source De La Martiniere
|Quebec City, QC (no Taking Meds)
|May 29
|Alchemy
|Providence, RI (no Taking Meds)