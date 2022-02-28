Bad Luck/Dollar Signs (US)

by Tours

Bad Luck and Dollar Signs have announced spring rout dates for North America. Taking Meds will be joining them on the majority of dates. Bad Luck released Summer of Pain in 2021. Dollar Signs released Heart of Gold in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 20MahallsCleveland, OH
Apr 21SubterraneanChicago, IL
Apr 22The TreasurySt. Paul, MN
Apr 23GlobeDenver, CO
Apr 24Kilby CourtSalt Lake City, UT
Apr 26Polaris HallPortland, OR
Apr 28Bottom of the HillSan Francisco, CA
Apr 29La SantaSanta Ana, CA
Apr 30The UndergroundMesa, AZ
May 02Spiderhouse BallroomAustin, TX
May 03Paper TigerSan Antonio, TX
May 04Amplified Side StageDallas, TX
May 06Henao CenterOrlando, FL
May 07Respectable'sWest Palm Beach, FL
May 09CrowbarTampa, FL
May 101904 Music HallJacksonville, FL
May 12The MasqueradeAtlanta, GA
May 13New Brookland TavernColumbia, SC
May 14Riff House PubChesapeake, VA
May 15Comet Ping PongWashington, DC
May 17Mr. Smalls FunhousePittsburgh, PA
May 18MohawkBuffalo, NY
May 19Debonair Music HallTeaneck, NJ
May 20Knitting FactoryBrooklyn, NY
May 21Kung Fu NecktiePhiladelphia, PA
May 24Rum RunnersLondon, ON (no Taking Meds)
May 26El MocamboToronto, ON (no Taking Meds)
May 27Club SawOttawa, ON (no Taking Meds)
May 28La Source De La MartiniereQuebec City, QC (no Taking Meds)
May 29AlchemyProvidence, RI (no Taking Meds)