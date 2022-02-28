Loose Articles sign to Alcopop! Records, announce EP and release song

Loose Articles
by

Manchester based punks Loose Articles have announced that they have signed to Alcopop! Records. They also announced that they will be releasing their second EP Chaos with the label on July 1. The first single "Chaos" has been released. Loose Articles released their EP Orchid Lounge in 2019. Check out the song below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 05You’re Not Alone FestManchester, UK
Mar 19Shacklewell ArmsLondon, UK
Mar 26NXTGM All DayerMiddlesbrough, UK
Apr 16Stockton CallingStockton, UK
Apr 30Gold Sounds FestivalLeeds, UK
May 01Get Together FestivalSheffield, UK
May 05Stag & Dagger FestivalGlasgow, UK
Jun 25Old Trafford Cricket GroundManchester, UK (supporting Foo Fighters)