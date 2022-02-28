Loose Articles sign to Alcopop! Records, announce EP and release song

by Em Moore
Manchester based punks Loose Articles have announced that they have signed to Alcopop! Records. They also announced that they will be releasing their second EP Chaos with the label on July 1. The first single "Chaos" has been released. Loose Articles released their EP Orchid Lounge in 2019. Check out the song below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 05
|You’re Not Alone Fest
|Manchester, UK
|Mar 19
|Shacklewell Arms
|London, UK
|Mar 26
|NXTGM All Dayer
|Middlesbrough, UK
|Apr 16
|Stockton Calling
|Stockton, UK
|Apr 30
|Gold Sounds Festival
|Leeds, UK
|May 01
|Get Together Festival
|Sheffield, UK
|May 05
|Stag & Dagger Festival
|Glasgow, UK
|Jun 25
|Old Trafford Cricket Ground
|Manchester, UK (supporting Foo Fighters)