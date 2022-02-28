Warfare release “Legends Never Die” feat. Chris Ulsh

by Em Moore
Hardcore supergroup Warfare, made up of Sam Yarmuth (owner of Triple B Records), Justice Tripp (Trapped Under Ice, Angel Du$t), Sam Bosson (Blazing Eye, Trash Talk), Ryan Boone (Ammunation, Death Injection), Ian Logan (ex-Hoax, Kommand), and Madison Woodward (Fury), have released a new song. The song is called "Legends Never Die" and features Chris Ulsh of Power Trip. The song is off their upcoming album Doomsday out March 11 via Triple B Records. Warfare released Declaration in 2018. Check out the song below.