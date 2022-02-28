Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
Quebec based music festival Festivox has announced their first wave lineup for 2022. NOFX, Simple Plan, Lagwagon, and Face to Face are among the bands announced. The festival will take place June 30 to July 10 in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec. Check out the full first wave lineup below.
Festivox 2022 First Wave Lineup
NOFX
Simple Plan
Les Cowboys Fringants
Lagwagon
Face to Face
Fouki
Koriass
Souldia
Gregory Charles
QW4RTZ
Klo Pelgag
Alicia Moffet
Lisa Leblanc