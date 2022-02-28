NOFX, Lagwagon, Face To Face, more to play Festivox

NOFX, Lagwagon, Face To Face, more to play Festivox
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Festivals & Events

Quebec based music festival Festivox has announced their first wave lineup for 2022. NOFX, Simple Plan, Lagwagon, and Face to Face are among the bands announced. The festival will take place June 30 to July 10 in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec. Check out the full first wave lineup below.

Festivox 2022 First Wave Lineup

NOFX

Simple Plan

Les Cowboys Fringants

Lagwagon

Face to Face

Fouki

Koriass

Souldia

Gregory Charles

QW4RTZ

Klo Pelgag

Alicia Moffet

Lisa Leblanc