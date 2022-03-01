FES announce album, release “Clarinet” video

UK based FES have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. The album is called With Regards From Home and will be out April 29 via Small Pond Records who they recently signed with. The band have also released a video for their new single "Clarinet". The video features videography by Sam J. Lance. FES will be touring the UK and Europe with Standards in May and released their EP Lunar in 2018. Check out the video and dates below.