FES announce album, release “Clarinet” video

UK based FES have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. The album is called With Regards From Home and will be out April 29 via Small Pond Records who they recently signed with. The band have also released a video for their new single "Clarinet". The video features videography by Sam J. Lance. FES will be touring the UK and Europe with Standards in May and released their EP Lunar in 2018. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 01Brighton, UKBad Pond Festival
May 06SuburbiaSouthampton, UK
May 06Crofters RightsBristol, UK
May 08QUARRYLiverpool, UK
May 09Record JunkeeSheffield, UK
May 10Satan’s HollowManchester, UK
May 11Hug & PintGlasgow, UK
May 12Cluny 2Newcastle, UK
May 13The MoonCardiff, UK
May 14Portals FestivalLondon, UK
May 15La Cave de Monsieur GuyBoulogne Sur Mer, FR
May 18RotondeLuxembourg, LU
May 19Kulturklub Schon SchonMainz, DE
May 20Jeugdhuis de SchakelBrussels, BE
May 21Werk4Magdeburg, DE
May 23UnderdogsPrague, CZ
May 24Secret ShowLeipzig, DE
May 25SupersonicParis, FR
May 26Le MicheletNantes, FR
Aug 17-20ArcTanGentBristol, UK