FES announce album, release “Clarinet” video

by Em Moore
UK based FES have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. The album is called With Regards From Home and will be out April 29 via Small Pond Records who they recently signed with. The band have also released a video for their new single "Clarinet". The video features videography by Sam J. Lance. FES will be touring the UK and Europe with Standards in May and released their EP Lunar in 2018. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 01
|Brighton, UK
|Bad Pond Festival
|May 06
|Suburbia
|Southampton, UK
|May 06
|Crofters Rights
|Bristol, UK
|May 08
|QUARRY
|Liverpool, UK
|May 09
|Record Junkee
|Sheffield, UK
|May 10
|Satan’s Hollow
|Manchester, UK
|May 11
|Hug & Pint
|Glasgow, UK
|May 12
|Cluny 2
|Newcastle, UK
|May 13
|The Moon
|Cardiff, UK
|May 14
|Portals Festival
|London, UK
|May 15
|La Cave de Monsieur Guy
|Boulogne Sur Mer, FR
|May 18
|Rotonde
|Luxembourg, LU
|May 19
|Kulturklub Schon Schon
|Mainz, DE
|May 20
|Jeugdhuis de Schakel
|Brussels, BE
|May 21
|Werk4
|Magdeburg, DE
|May 23
|Underdogs
|Prague, CZ
|May 24
|Secret Show
|Leipzig, DE
|May 25
|Supersonic
|Paris, FR
|May 26
|Le Michelet
|Nantes, FR
|Aug 17-20
|ArcTanGent
|Bristol, UK