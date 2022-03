, Posted by 11 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Pete and Lou Koller of Sick of It All have released a new song called "God Save Ukraine". The song features lyrics by Lori Dawn and Pete and Mei-Ling Koller. All proceeds from sale of the song will go to UNICEF to help the people displaced by the war. Sick of It All released Wake the Sleeping Dragon! in 2018. Check out the song below.