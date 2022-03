The Coathangers and …And You Will Know Us by the Trail of the Dead have recorded a cover of Pussy Riots' "Putin Lights Up The Fires." All money made from the digital single goes to " CARE for its Ukraine Crisis Fund, which will provide immediate aid including food, water, hygiene kits, support services and direct cash assistance. Prioritizing women, families, and the elderly, CARE aims to help at least 4 million Ukrainians affected by the crisis."

You can hear the cover below.