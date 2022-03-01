Alex Edkins of METZ to release solo LP as Weird Nightmare, shares video

Weird Nightmare, the solo project of Alex Edkins of METZ, has announced a new album. The album is called Weird Nightmare and will be out May 20 via Sub Pop Records. A video for the first song "Searching for You" has also been released. The video was directed by Ryan Thompson. Weird Nightmare will be playing a handful of shows with Kiwi Jr in the summer. This is Alex Edkins' first solo project. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.