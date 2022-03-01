Alex Edkins of METZ to release solo LP as Weird Nightmare, shares video

by Em Moore
Weird Nightmare, the solo project of Alex Edkins of METZ, has announced a new album. The album is called Weird Nightmare and will be out May 20 via Sub Pop Records. A video for the first song "Searching for You" has also been released. The video was directed by Ryan Thompson. Weird Nightmare will be playing a handful of shows with Kiwi Jr in the summer. This is Alex Edkins' first solo project. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.
Weird Nightmare Tracklist
1. Searching for You
2. Nibs
3. Lusitania
4. Wrecked
5. Sunday Driver
6. Darkroom
7. Dream
8. Zebra Dance
9. Oh No
10. Holding Out
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 21
|Baby G
|Toronto, ON
|Jun 17
|Third Man Records
|Detroit, MI (w/Kiwi Jr.)
|Jun 18
|Schubas
|Chicago, IL (w/Kiwi Jr.)
|Jun 28
|Baby's Alright
|Brooklyn, NY (w/Kiwi Jr.)
|Jun 29
|Dogfish Head Brewery
|Rehoboth Beach, DE (w/Kiwi Jr.)
|Jun 30
|Songbyrd
|Washington, DC (w/Kiwi Jr.)
|Jun 31
|Johnny Brenda's
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Kiwi Jr.)