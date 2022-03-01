Alex Edkins of METZ to release solo LP as Weird Nightmare, shares video

Weird Nightmare, the solo project of Alex Edkins of METZ, has announced a new album. The album is called Weird Nightmare and will be out May 20 via Sub Pop Records. A video for the first song "Searching for You" has also been released. The video was directed by Ryan Thompson. Weird Nightmare will be playing a handful of shows with Kiwi Jr in the summer. This is Alex Edkins' first solo project. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.

Weird Nightmare Tracklist

1. Searching for You

2. Nibs

3. Lusitania

4. Wrecked

5. Sunday Driver

6. Darkroom

7. Dream

8. Zebra Dance

9. Oh No

10. Holding Out

DateVenueCity
May 21Baby GToronto, ON
Jun 17Third Man RecordsDetroit, MI (w/Kiwi Jr.)
Jun 18SchubasChicago, IL (w/Kiwi Jr.)
Jun 28Baby's AlrightBrooklyn, NY (w/Kiwi Jr.)
Jun 29Dogfish Head BreweryRehoboth Beach, DE (w/Kiwi Jr.)
Jun 30SongbyrdWashington, DC (w/Kiwi Jr.)
Jun 31Johnny Brenda'sPhiladelphia, PA (w/Kiwi Jr.)