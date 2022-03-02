Bartees Strange releases video for “Heavy Heart”

by Em Moore
Bartees Strange has released a video for his new song "Heavy Heart". The video was directed by Marisa Dabice of Mannequin Pussy. The song is available digitally via 4AD Records and appears to be a standalone single. It is his first single since signing to the label. Bartees Strange also announced rescheduled UK and European tour dates for this summer. He released Live Forever in 2020. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 03
|Rock Werchter
|Werchter, BE
|Jul 04
|Helios37
|Colonge, DE
|Jul 05
|Molotow
|Hamburg, DE
|Jul 07
|Badehaus
|Berlin, DE
|Jul 09
|Mad Cool Festival
|Madrid, ES
|Jul 11
|Milla
|Munich, DE
|Jul 13
|Haldern Pop Bar
|Rees-Haldern, DE
|Jul 14
|Upstairs at Paradiso
|Amsterdam, NL
|Jul 16
|Community Room at Brudenell Social Club
|Leeds, UK
|Jul 17
|Night and Day Cafe
|Manchester, UK
|Jul 19
|Clwb Ifor Bach
|Cardiff, UK
|Jul 20
|Patterns
|Brighton, UK
|Jul 21
|Powerhaus
|London, UK