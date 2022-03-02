Bartees Strange releases video for “Heavy Heart”

Bartees Strange has released a video for his new song "Heavy Heart". The video was directed by Marisa Dabice of Mannequin Pussy. The song is available digitally via 4AD Records and appears to be a standalone single. It is his first single since signing to the label. Bartees Strange also announced rescheduled UK and European tour dates for this summer. He released Live Forever in 2020. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 03Rock WerchterWerchter, BE
Jul 04Helios37Colonge, DE
Jul 05MolotowHamburg, DE
Jul 07BadehausBerlin, DE
Jul 09Mad Cool FestivalMadrid, ES
Jul 11MillaMunich, DE
Jul 13Haldern Pop BarRees-Haldern, DE
Jul 14Upstairs at ParadisoAmsterdam, NL
Jul 16Community Room at Brudenell Social ClubLeeds, UK
Jul 17Night and Day CafeManchester, UK
Jul 19Clwb Ifor BachCardiff, UK
Jul 20PatternsBrighton, UK
Jul 21PowerhausLondon, UK