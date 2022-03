Iggy Pop and Nick Cave have canceled their respective Russian shows. Iggy stated: "The festival appearance of Iggy Pop in Moscow on July 10 2022 is canceled. In light of current events, this is necessary. Our thoughts are with the Ukrainians and all the brave people who oppose this violence and seek peace."

Nick Cave stated: "“Ukraine, we stand with you, and with all those in Russia who oppose this brutal act, and we pray that this madness is brought to a close soon.”