Epic Games buys Bandcamp

Epic Games, the company behind Unreal Engine and Fortnite, has acquired independent music distributor Band Camp for an undisclosed amount. Bandcamp will remain functionally independent, with CEO and co-founder Ethan Diamond remaining in charge.

The independent music store claims to have paid artists $207 million last year alone and unlike streaming services, it offers a 80-85% split to artists and labels. For comparison, Apple Music pays $0.008, and Spotify pays just $0.00318. This month, the label specifically spotlighting Best Punk on Bandcamp.

You can check out the full statement from Ethan here