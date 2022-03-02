Raw Breed and Video Prick announce split EP, release new songs

Raw Breed and Video Prick have announced that they will be releasing a split EP. It will feature three songs from each band and will be out April 15 via Convulse Records. One song from each band has been released, "Hate It Here" by Video Prick and "Raw is War" by Raw Breed. Raw Breed released WINTER PROMO in 2019. Video Prick released DEMO 2019 in 2019. Check out the songs and tracklist below.