Bauhaus announce US shows
by Tours

Bauhaus have announced tour dates for the US. The shows will take place in May after Cruel World Fest. Tickets go on sale March 4. The band have also announced rescheduled dates for their two New York shows. Those shows will now take place in September and all previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the new dates. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 14Cruel World FestPasadena, CA
May 15Cruel World FestPasadena, CA
May 17Arlene Schnitzer Concert HallPortland, OR
May 20Paramount TheatreSeattle, WA
May 22The MasonicSan Francisco, CA
May 25The Mission BallroomDenver, CO
May 27The Marquee TheatreTempe, AZ
Sep 08Kings TheatreNew York, NY
Sep 09Kings TheatreNew York, NY