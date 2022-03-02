Bauhaus have announced tour dates for the US. The shows will take place in May after Cruel World Fest. Tickets go on sale March 4. The band have also announced rescheduled dates for their two New York shows. Those shows will now take place in September and all previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the new dates. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 14
|Cruel World Fest
|Pasadena, CA
|May 15
|Cruel World Fest
|Pasadena, CA
|May 17
|Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
|Portland, OR
|May 20
|Paramount Theatre
|Seattle, WA
|May 22
|The Masonic
|San Francisco, CA
|May 25
|The Mission Ballroom
|Denver, CO
|May 27
|The Marquee Theatre
|Tempe, AZ
|Sep 08
|Kings Theatre
|New York, NY
|Sep 09
|Kings Theatre
|New York, NY