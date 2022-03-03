Bruce Lee Band release “Did You Find The Money Farm?” video

Bruce Lee Band have released a video for their new single "Did You Find The Money Farm?". The video was directed by Chris Graue. The song features Angelo Moore on saxophone, Jeremy Hunter on trombone, Brian Lockrem on trumpet, and group vocals from Logan Hammon, Alyssa Moore, Randy Moore, Angelina Banda, Mike Huguenor, Gilbert Armendariz, Laura Hammond. It is off their upcoming LP One Step Forward. Two Steps Back due out late spring/early summer via Asian Man Records. Bruce Lee Band released their EP Division in the Hearland in 2021. Check out the video below.