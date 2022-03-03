A Wilhelm Scream have announced that Brendan Kelly of The Lawrence Arms and Make War will join them on their June to July dates on their 2022 North American "Lose Your Delusion" tour. A Wilhelm Scream will be releasing a new album, Lose Your Delusion on April 14th, 2022.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|JUN 2 THU
|Grog Shop @ 7:00pm
|Cleveland, OH, United States
|JUN 3 FRI
|The Sanctuary @ 7:00pm
|Detroit, MI, United States
|JUN 4 SAT
|Cobra Lounge @ 7:00pm
|Chicago, IL, United States
|JUN 5 SUN
|7th Street Entry @ 7:00pm
|Minneapolis, MN, United States
|JUN 7 TUE
|Park Theatre @ 7:00pm
|Winnipeg, MB, Canada
|JUN 9 THU
|The Buckingham @ 7:00pm
|Edmonton, AB, Canada
|JUN 10 FRI
|Dickens @ 7:00pm
|Calgary, AB, Canada
|JUN 11 SAT
|The Wise @ 7:00pm
|Vancouver, BC, Canada
|JUN 12 SUN
|El Corazon @ 8:00pm
|Seattle, WA, United States
|JUN 13 MON
|Airport Tavern @ 8:00pm
|Tacoma, WA, United States
|JUN 14 TUE
|Star Theater @ 8:00pm
|Portland, OR, United States
|JUN 16 THU
|Bottom Of the Hill @ 8:00pm
|San Francisco, CA, United States
|JUN 17 FRI
|The Roxy Theatre @ 8:00pm
|Los Angeles, CA, United States
|JUN 18 SAT
|Constellation Room @ 8:00pm
|Santa Ana, CA, United States
|JUN 19 SUN
|Casbah @ 8:00pm
|San Diego, CA, United States
|JUN 21 TUE
|The Rebel Lounge @ 8:00pm
|Phoenix, AZ, United States
|JUN 23 THU
|Bluebird Theater @ 8:00pm
|Denver, CO, United States
|JUN 25 SAT
|Dada Dallas @ 8:00pm
|Dallas, TX, United States
|JUN 26 SUN
|Mohawk Austin @ 8:00pm
|Austin, TX, United States
|JUN 28 TUE
|SideBar NOLA @ 8:00pm
|New Orleans, LA, United States
|JUN 30 THU
|Crowbar @ 8:00pm
|Tampa, FL, United States
|JUL 1 FRI
|Respectable Street @ 8:00pm
|West Palm Beach, FL, United States
|JUL 2 SAT
|1904 Music Hall @ 8:00pm
|Jacksonville, FL, United States
|JUL 3 SUN
|The Masquerade @ 8:00pm
|Atlanta, GA, United States