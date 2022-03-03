Brendan Kelly and Make War joins A Wilhelm Scream on tour

by Tours

A Wilhelm Scream have announced that Brendan Kelly of The Lawrence Arms and Make War will join them on their June to July dates on their 2022 North American "Lose Your Delusion" tour. A Wilhelm Scream will be releasing a new album, Lose Your Delusion on April 14th, 2022.

DateVenueLocation
JUN 2 THUGrog Shop @ 7:00pmCleveland, OH, United States
JUN 3 FRIThe Sanctuary @ 7:00pmDetroit, MI, United States
JUN 4 SATCobra Lounge @ 7:00pmChicago, IL, United States
JUN 5 SUN7th Street Entry @ 7:00pmMinneapolis, MN, United States
JUN 7 TUEPark Theatre @ 7:00pmWinnipeg, MB, Canada
JUN 9 THUThe Buckingham @ 7:00pmEdmonton, AB, Canada
JUN 10 FRIDickens @ 7:00pmCalgary, AB, Canada
JUN 11 SATThe Wise @ 7:00pmVancouver, BC, Canada
JUN 12 SUNEl Corazon @ 8:00pmSeattle, WA, United States
JUN 13 MONAirport Tavern @ 8:00pmTacoma, WA, United States
JUN 14 TUEStar Theater @ 8:00pmPortland, OR, United States
JUN 16 THUBottom Of the Hill @ 8:00pmSan Francisco, CA, United States
JUN 17 FRIThe Roxy Theatre @ 8:00pmLos Angeles, CA, United States
JUN 18 SATConstellation Room @ 8:00pmSanta Ana, CA, United States
JUN 19 SUNCasbah @ 8:00pmSan Diego, CA, United States
JUN 21 TUEThe Rebel Lounge @ 8:00pmPhoenix, AZ, United States
JUN 23 THUBluebird Theater @ 8:00pmDenver, CO, United States
JUN 25 SATDada Dallas @ 8:00pmDallas, TX, United States
JUN 26 SUNMohawk Austin @ 8:00pmAustin, TX, United States
JUN 28 TUESideBar NOLA @ 8:00pmNew Orleans, LA, United States
JUN 30 THUCrowbar @ 8:00pmTampa, FL, United States
JUL 1 FRIRespectable Street @ 8:00pmWest Palm Beach, FL, United States
JUL 2 SAT1904 Music Hall @ 8:00pmJacksonville, FL, United States
JUL 3 SUNThe Masquerade @ 8:00pmAtlanta, GA, United States