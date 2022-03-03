Check out the new video by Convert!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new video by Convert!

Convert are slow and heavy- they pull from creeping dread of Bauhaus and bolt on some Shellac style rage- intelligent rage, but rage none the less. This track is like noise rock dropped into the 80s batcave scene.

Speaking to Punknews about the track, Dillon Hallen said, “The song ‘Slow Choke’ is about a lonely man's fixation on asphyxiation. The man finds himself in a hotel room realizing nothing brings him joy anymore. He retreats there to escape the suffocation of love, work, and life, but that tightening grasp is all that he knows, and the only way he can feel joy again is to go through it gasping.”

You can pick up the band's new album here. Meanwhile, you can check out the video for "Slow Choke" below, right now! also, the band has a Record Release Show at X-Ray Arcade in Milwaukee with Rexxx on April 29.