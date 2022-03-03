Militarie Gun have announced California headlining tour dates for this April. MIL-SPEC will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale March 4. Militarie Gun will be touring North America with Touché Amoré this spring and will be touring the UK with Fiddlehead in the summer. The band released two EPs All Roads Lead To The Gun and All Roads Lead To The Gun II in 2021. Check out the dates below.