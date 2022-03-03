Shane MacGowan of Pogues to release art book

Shane MacGowan, frontman for The Pogues will release an art book. it's called The Eternal Buzz and The Crock of Gold and it's out April 2022 via Rain Street and Infinitum Nihil Publications. the book includes sketches, paintings, self-portraits, wild impressionistic compositions, character studies, handwritten lyrics, stories, photographs and abstract snippets dating back to Shane’s childhood.

In a release, Shane stated: " “When I was about 11 or 12 I got heavily into studying history of art and looking at old paintings and modern paintings, I knew a lot about art. It’s one of the only O Levels I got, was in art. I did the album cover for The Pope’s album ‘Crock of Gold’ and I designed the Pogues first album cover, ‘Red Roses For Me’. And I more or less designed the second album ‘If I Should Fall From Grace With God’. In terms of my materials, I like pastels but I don’t really think about it. I’ll paint or draw on anything, with anything. I like more or less everyone from Fra Angelico and Giotto to the latest, like Caravaggio was the last of the Renaissance, before it went into Expressionism. I love Cezanne, Gauguin, Monet, Manet. I love the Irish impressionists, Lavery, Jack B Yeats, Brendan Fitzpatrick. The 20th century impressionists who painted the period of Ireland fighting for its freedom. I like Max Ernst, the surrealists, Dali, Chagall… God there’s millions of them.”

The book is limited to 1000 copies.