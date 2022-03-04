Tate Logan releases video for “Kill Me to Try”

Tate Logan of Happy. has released a video for his new solo song "Kill Me to Try". The video was directed, filmed, and edited by Alex Bemis. Tate Logan said of the song,



"It’s about being so deep in a dream that the concept of failure that may or may not come is out of sight and currently irrelevant. It’s a lust so great that you’re willing to turn your life upside down for the slightest chance something incredible could happen. Sometimes packing your shit, quitting your job and moving as far from home as possible is the only way you’ll ever truly find out."

The song is available digitally now. Check out the video below.