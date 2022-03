In 1997, The Silencers released their only official recording, "Policeman." The band was composed of The Wix, Josh Freese, Lars Frederiksen, Tim Armstrong of Rancid, and Vic Ruggiero of The Slackers. Today, Philadlephia's Catbite released a cover of the track. You can see that video below. The song is off Still Stubborn - Volume 2.