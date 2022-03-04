The Sewer Cats sign to TNS Records, announce new album

by Em Moore
Manchester based punk duo The Sewer Cats have announced that they've signed to TNS Records. The band also announced that they will be releasing their debut LP called Cute Aggression with the label on April 15. The Sewer Cats will be playing announced a handful of UK shows this spring and released their EP Zelda in 2020. Check out the tracklist and dates below.
Cute Aggression Tracklist
1. Answer The Question
2. Delia
3. My Dark One
4. Sausage Fest
5. Shit In Your Hands & Clap
6. English Spaghetti
7. Will To Survive
8. Can't Quit You Now
9. What Do I Know About Men
10. Russian Doll
11. Five Minutes
12. Cute Aggression
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 19
|Outpost
|Liverpool, UK (w/Omega Tribe, Dry Retch)
|Mar 24
|Fuel
|Manchester, UK (w/Hotdoggrrrl & The Sesame Buns)
|Mar 25
|Grafton Arms
|Manchester, UK (w/Inca Babies, Cassette Tapes, Slab)
|Apr 01
|Zero's
|Stalybridge, UK (w/Yur Mum)
|Apr 15-17
|Manchester Punk Festival
|Manchester, UK