The Sewer Cats sign to TNS Records, announce new album

The Sewer Cats
Manchester based punk duo The Sewer Cats have announced that they've signed to TNS Records. The band also announced that they will be releasing their debut LP called Cute Aggression with the label on April 15. The Sewer Cats will be playing announced a handful of UK shows this spring and released their EP Zelda in 2020. Check out the tracklist and dates below.

Cute Aggression Tracklist

1. Answer The Question

2. Delia

3. My Dark One

4. Sausage Fest

5. Shit In Your Hands & Clap

6. English Spaghetti

7. Will To Survive

8. Can't Quit You Now

9. What Do I Know About Men

10. Russian Doll

11. Five Minutes

12. Cute Aggression

DateVenueCity
Mar 19OutpostLiverpool, UK (w/Omega Tribe, Dry Retch)
Mar 24FuelManchester, UK (w/Hotdoggrrrl & The Sesame Buns)
Mar 25Grafton ArmsManchester, UK (w/Inca Babies, Cassette Tapes, Slab)
Apr 01Zero'sStalybridge, UK (w/Yur Mum)
Apr 15-17Manchester Punk FestivalManchester, UK