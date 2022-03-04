Elway announce new album, release new video and tour dates with The Holy Mess

Elway have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called The Best of All Possible Worlds and will be out April 1 via Red Scare Industries. The band released a video for their new single "Maximum Entropy" that features footage of Laika the Space Dog. They have also announced tour dates for this July with The Holy Mess. Elway released For The Sake Of The Bit in 2018. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.