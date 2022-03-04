Elway announce new album, release new video and tour dates with The Holy Mess

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Elway have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called The Best of All Possible Worlds and will be out April 1 via Red Scare Industries. The band released a video for their new single "Maximum Entropy" that features footage of Laika the Space Dog. They have also announced tour dates for this July with The Holy Mess. Elway released For The Sake Of The Bit in 2018. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.
The Best of All Possible Worlds Tracklist
1. Pangloss
2. The Infirm Dreamers Dream
3. The English Wishbone
4. Unclaimed Graves
5. The Rest is Posthumous
6. Maximum Entropy
7. Folly After Death
8. Deep Fake
9. Plastic Bottle Service
10. My Blue Hour
11. The Jetty
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 23
|Lost Lake
|Denver, CO
|Jul 08
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago, IL (w/The Holy Mess, Heart and Lung)
|Jul 09
|Beachland Tavern
|Cleveland, OH (w/The Holy Mess, Heart and Lung)
|Jul 10
|222 Ormsby
|Pittsburgh, PA (w/The Holy Mess, Heart and Lung)
|Jul 11
|American Bar and Grill
|Lancaster, PA (w/The Holy Mess)
|Jul 12
|Faces
|Malden, MA (w/The Holy Mess)
|Jul 13
|Sovereign
|Brooklyn, NY (w/The Holy Mess)
|Jul 14
|Kung Fu Necktie
|Philadelphia, PA (w/The Holy Mess)
|Jul 15
|Northside Yacht Club
|Cincinnati, OH (w/The Holy Mess)
|Jul 16
|Heavy Anchor
|St. Louis, MO (w/The Holy Mess)