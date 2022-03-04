Elway announce new album, release new video and tour dates with The Holy Mess

Elway announce new album, release new video and tour dates with The Holy Mess
Elway have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called The Best of All Possible Worlds and will be out April 1 via Red Scare Industries. The band released a video for their new single "Maximum Entropy" that features footage of Laika the Space Dog. They have also announced tour dates for this July with The Holy Mess. Elway released For The Sake Of The Bit in 2018. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.

The Best of All Possible Worlds Tracklist

1. Pangloss

2. The Infirm Dreamers Dream

3. The English Wishbone

4. Unclaimed Graves

5. The Rest is Posthumous

6. Maximum Entropy

7. Folly After Death

8. Deep Fake

9. Plastic Bottle Service

10. My Blue Hour

11. The Jetty

DateVenueCity
Apr 23Lost LakeDenver, CO
Jul 08Beat KitchenChicago, IL (w/The Holy Mess, Heart and Lung)
Jul 09Beachland TavernCleveland, OH (w/The Holy Mess, Heart and Lung)
Jul 10222 OrmsbyPittsburgh, PA (w/The Holy Mess, Heart and Lung)
Jul 11American Bar and GrillLancaster, PA (w/The Holy Mess)
Jul 12FacesMalden, MA (w/The Holy Mess)
Jul 13SovereignBrooklyn, NY (w/The Holy Mess)
Jul 14Kung Fu NecktiePhiladelphia, PA (w/The Holy Mess)
Jul 15Northside Yacht ClubCincinnati, OH (w/The Holy Mess)
Jul 16Heavy AnchorSt. Louis, MO (w/The Holy Mess)