Otoboke Beaver announce new album, release video

Otoboke Beaver have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Super Champon and will be out May 6 via Damnably. The band have also released a video for their new song "I Am Not Maternal" that features animation from their guitarist Yoyoyoshie. Otoboke Beaver will be touring Europe in the spring and North America in the fall. They released Itekoma Hits in 2019. Check out the video, tracklist, and updated North American tour dates below.

Super Champon Tracklist

1. I am not maternal (アイドンビリーブマイ母性)

2. YAKITORI (ヤキトリ)

3. I won't dish out salads (サラダ取り分けませんことよ)

4. PARDON? (パードゥン？)

5. Nabe party with pocket brothers (穴兄弟で鍋パーティー)

6. Leave me alone! No, stay with me! (リーブミーアローンやっぱさっきのなしでステイウィズミ)

7. I checked your cellphone (携帯みてしまいました)

8. I put my love to you in a song JASRAC (あなたとの恋、歌にしてJASRAC)

9. Don't call me Mojo (呼ばんといて喪女)

10. Where did you buy such a nice watch you are wearing now (あらあんたえらいええ時計してそれどこで買いはったん)

11. George & Janice (ジョージ&ジャニス)

12. First-class side-guy (一級品の間男)

13. You’re no hero shut up fuck you man-whore (ヤリチン武勇伝ちゃう口を慎め)

14. I don't want to die alone (孤独死こわい)

15. Dirty old fart is waiting for my reaction (ジジイ is waiting for my reaction)

16. Do you want me to send a DM (DM送ってやろうか)

17. Do you want me to send a DM part 2 (DM送ってやろうかPart2)

18. Let's shopping after show (レッツショッピングアフターショー