Mikey Erg Band and Rodney Anonymous' 7th Victim to rumble Sunday in Philly at Spring Slamdown 2!

SUNDAY! SUNDAY! SUNDAY! It all comes to a head!!! The Mikey Erg band will square off against 7th Victim featuring Rodney Anonymous of Dead milkmen and Janet Bressler in a spectacular bash-o-rama! Unbelievable musicianship, lyrics, and rockage will razzle and dazzle you beyond belief as these two punk titans sqaure off in one-night-only exhibition match! You won't ever be the same!!!

And before that, it's a five-way battle of the bands to see who will hold the worldwide heavyweight punk champion title belt! Under 95 kick out racing skate punk! Traitor thrash it up and smash out that metal riffage! Bern and the Bastards crank out gothed up pop-punk! Brazen Hell whip out crushing Motorhead style punk! And then there's the mysterious contender known only as "The Amorphous Blob Orchestra…"

Plus, we've got three celebrity judges deciding who wins and who LOSES. Behind the table are: Brent Porche of 93.3 WMMR! Phillipa Tank of Roadkiller! and… the main man himself, Rodeny Anonymous!!!

This historic bout will be THIS SUNDAY, March 13 at the beautiful Philamoca arena in Rocky's hometown, Philadelphia! Address: 531, North 12th street, Doors are at 6pm and the first fight bell is at 6:30 SHARP. Do NOT be late! AND! Tickets are only $8 advance! Wow! See you there!!!!! GET TICKETS HERE! CHECK OUT THE FACEBOOK EVENT HERE!