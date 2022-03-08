Devil Master to release new album, releases video

by John Gentile
Devil Master will release a new album on April 29. it's called Ecstasies of Never Ending Night and it's out via Relapse. The album was recorded live to analog tape by Pete DeBoer. You can see the video for "Acid Black Mass" and the track list below.
Ecstasies of Never Ending Night Track Listing:
Ecstasies…
Enamoured in the Throes of Death
Golgotha’s Cruel Song
The Vigour of Evil
Acid Black Mass
Abyss In Vision
Shrines in Cinder
Funerary Hyre of Dreams & Madness
Precious Blood of Christ Rebuked
Never Ending Night