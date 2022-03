9 hours ago by Em Moore

Austin based punk band Pleasure Venom have released a video for their new song "Severed Ties". The video was produced and directed by the band, Don Ray Hermes, and Ismael Quintanilla III. The song will be on their upcoming LP as well as being released on the Austin Music Foundation's upcoming compilation album ATX Gen Next: Adventures In Person that will be out in May. Pleasure Venom released two singles in 2021 and their self-titled EP in 2018. Check out the video below.