Surfbort have announced spring tour dates for Europe and the UK. The band are currently touring the US and released their album Keep on Truckin’ in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 20
|London Calling
|Amsterdam, NL
|May 21
|Foul Weather Fest
|Le Havre, FR
|May 23
|Green Door Store
|Brighton, UK
|May 24
|Strange Brew
|Bristol, UK
|May 25
|The Soup Kitchen
|Manchester, UK
|May 26
|King Tuts
|Glasgow, UK
|May 28
|Wide Awake
|London, UK
|May 29
|Elsewhere
|Margate, UK
|May 31
|La Boule Noir
|Paris, FR
|Jun 01
|Het Bos
|Antwerp, BE
|Jun 02
|Aeronef
|Lille, FR
|Jun 07
|Hansa 39 at Feierwerk
|Munich, DE
|Jun 08
|Bumann / Sohn
|Colonge, DE
|Jun 09
|Molotow
|Hamburg, DE
|Jun 10
|SO36
|Berlin, DE
|Jun 11
|Conne Island
|Leipzig, DE