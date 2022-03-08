Surfbort announce EU & UK tour dates

by Tours

Surfbort have announced spring tour dates for Europe and the UK. The band are currently touring the US and released their album Keep on Truckin’ in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 20London CallingAmsterdam, NL
May 21Foul Weather FestLe Havre, FR
May 23Green Door StoreBrighton, UK
May 24Strange BrewBristol, UK
May 25The Soup KitchenManchester, UK
May 26King TutsGlasgow, UK
May 28Wide AwakeLondon, UK
May 29ElsewhereMargate, UK
May 31La Boule NoirParis, FR
Jun 01Het BosAntwerp, BE
Jun 02AeronefLille, FR
Jun 07Hansa 39 at FeierwerkMunich, DE
Jun 08Bumann / SohnColonge, DE
Jun 09MolotowHamburg, DE
Jun 10SO36Berlin, DE
Jun 11Conne IslandLeipzig, DE