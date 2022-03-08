John Doe of X to release new solo album, shares “Never Coming Back” video

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
John Doe of X has announced that he will be releasing a new solo album. It is called Fables In A Foreign Land and will be out May 20 via Fat Possum Records. A video for the first single "Never Coming Back" that features contributions from Terry Allen has also been released. Louie Perez of Los Lobos, Exene Cervenka, and Garbage's Shirley Manson also contribute to songs on the album. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Fables In A Foreign Land Tracklist
Never Coming Back
Down South
See The Almighty
Guilty Bystander
There's A Black Horse
El Romance-o
Missouri
The Cowboy and the Hot Air Balloon
After the Fall
Destroying Angels
Travelin' So Hard
Sweetheart
Where the Songbirds Live