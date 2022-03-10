Flogging Molly release new song, are on tour

Flogging Molly have released their first new music in about five years. "These Times Have Got Me Drinking/Tripping Up The Stairs" is a digital single out via Rise records. in a release, the band's Dave King said, "It’s a perfect song for right now. I think it summarizes everything our band is about - which is celebration with our loved ones in trying times. It’s about joy amidst, and in spite of, stuff trying to grind us down.”

The band is also on tour right now. You can check out the song and tour dates below.