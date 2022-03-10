Alexisonfire to release first new album in 13 years, share new song

Alexisonfire have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It will be their first new album since 2009 and is called Otherness. The album will be out June 24 via Dine Alone Records. The band have also released their first single "Sweet Dreams of Otherness". Alexisonfire released a handful of singles over the course of 2019 and 2020 and their last studio album was Old Crows / Young Cardinals in 2009. Check out the song and tracklist below.