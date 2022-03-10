Lost Love (Canada)

Lost Love (Canada)
by Tours

Canadian punks Lost Love have announced a full country tour this spring. The band will be traveling through out Canada this April and May, with a final stop to Montreal's Pouzza Fest, see below for dates. The band released Empathy in 2021.

DateLocationVenue
April 1Timmins, ONVictory Tavern
April 2Thunder Bay, ONBlack Pirates Pub
April 3Winnipeg, MBBulldog Event Center
April 5Red Deer, ABThe Vat Pub
April 6Edmonton, ABThe Buckingham
April 7Jasper, ABWhistle Stop Pub
April 8Kelowna, BCThe Well
April 9Penticton, BCBrexit
April 10Vancouver, BCLanaLou's
April 12Rossland, BCThe Flying Steamshovel
April 13Calgary, ABShip & Anchor Pub
April 14Lethbridge, ABThe Slice Bar & Grill
April 15Saskatoon, SKAmigos Cantina
April 16Winnipeg, MBBulldog Event Center
May 20Montreal, QCPouzza FEST