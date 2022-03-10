Canadian punks Lost Love have announced a full country tour this spring. The band will be traveling through out Canada this April and May, with a final stop to Montreal's Pouzza Fest, see below for dates. The band released Empathy in 2021.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|April 1
|Timmins, ON
|Victory Tavern
|April 2
|Thunder Bay, ON
|Black Pirates Pub
|April 3
|Winnipeg, MB
|Bulldog Event Center
|April 5
|Red Deer, AB
|The Vat Pub
|April 6
|Edmonton, AB
|The Buckingham
|April 7
|Jasper, AB
|Whistle Stop Pub
|April 8
|Kelowna, BC
|The Well
|April 9
|Penticton, BC
|Brexit
|April 10
|Vancouver, BC
|LanaLou's
|April 12
|Rossland, BC
|The Flying Steamshovel
|April 13
|Calgary, AB
|Ship & Anchor Pub
|April 14
|Lethbridge, AB
|The Slice Bar & Grill
|April 15
|Saskatoon, SK
|Amigos Cantina
|April 16
|Winnipeg, MB
|Bulldog Event Center
|May 20
|Montreal, QC
|Pouzza FEST