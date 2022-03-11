Prince Daddy and the Hyena announce new album, release video

by Em Moore
Prince Daddy and the Hyena have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is self-titled and will be out April 15 via Pure Noise Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "A Random Exercise In Impermanence (The Collector)". The video was directed by Benjamin Lieber. Prince Daddy and the Hyena released Cosmic Thrill Seekers in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Prince Daddy & the Hyena Tracklist
1. Adore The Sun
2. A Random Exercise In Impermanence (The Collector)
3. Jesus Fucking Christ
4. Something Special
5. El Dorado
6. Hollow, As You Figured
7. Curly Q
8. Keep Up That Talk
9. Shoelaces
10. In Just One Piece
11. Discount Assisted Living
12. Black Mould
13. Baby Blue