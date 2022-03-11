Prince Daddy and the Hyena announce new album, release video

Prince Daddy and the Hyena have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is self-titled and will be out April 15 via Pure Noise Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "A Random Exercise In Impermanence (The Collector)". The video was directed by Benjamin Lieber. Prince Daddy and the Hyena released Cosmic Thrill Seekers in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.