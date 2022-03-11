Liz Lamere announces new album, releases “Lights Out” video

by Em Moore
Liz Lamere, longtime creative partner of the late Alan Vega, has announced that she will be releasing her debut solo album. The album is called Keep It Alive and will be out May 20 via In The Red Records. A video for her first single "Lights Out" has also been released. The video was filmed at Trinity Boxing in New York City and directed by Jenni Hensler. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Keep It Alive Tracklist
1. Lights Out
2. Stand
3. Sin
4. Heat Beat
5. Subway Cyanide
6. Cruise Screen
7. Freedom's Last Call