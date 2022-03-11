We are pleased to bring you a Punknews Exclusive video premiere for UK based pop-punkers Slackrr. In under 4 years, the band have played over 360 shows, released 11 singles and have signed to Lost Music Collective. They just released their new album, A Place That Feels Like Home, and the record is streaming digitally at Spotify.

Today, we have a video from their latest album, "Home", see below for the video and a quote about the track and the album.