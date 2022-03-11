Cancer Bats release “Lonely Bong” video

Cancer Bats have released a video for their new song "Lonely Bong". The video was directed by Mitch Barnes and introduces their new guitarist Stephen Harrison (Fever 333). Stephen Harrison will begin playing with the band on their upcoming tour with Comback Kid that will be hitting Ontario and Western Canada in the spring. The song is off their upcoming album Psychic Jailbreak due out April 15 via Bat Skull Records / New Damage Records. Cancer Bats will also be touring with The Anti-Queens in May and released The Spark That Moves in 2018. Check out the video below.