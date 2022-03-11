Alexisonfire, Hot Water Music, Pup, NOBRO, more to play Born & Raised Festival

Alexisonfire, Hot Water Music, Pup, NOBRO, more to play Born & Raised Festival
by Festivals & Events

St. Catharines based concert series Born & Raised has announced their lineup for this year. Alexisonfire, Pup, Billy Talent, The OBGMs, Hot Water Music, NOBRO, and Elliott are among the bands announced. It will take place June 30-July 3 at Montebello Park in St. Catharines, Ontario. Check out the full lineup below.

Born and Raised 2022 Lineup

City and Colour

Alexisonfire

Billy Talent

Broken Social Scene

Pup

Sam Roberts Band

Elliott

Hot Water Music

Cleopatrick

Ruby Waters

Chastity

Dooms Children

NOBRO

The OBGMs