St. Catharines based concert series Born & Raised has announced their lineup for this year. Alexisonfire, Pup, Billy Talent, The OBGMs, Hot Water Music, NOBRO, and Elliott are among the bands announced. It will take place June 30-July 3 at Montebello Park in St. Catharines, Ontario. Check out the full lineup below.
Born and Raised 2022 Lineup
City and Colour
Alexisonfire
Billy Talent
Broken Social Scene
Pup
Sam Roberts Band
Elliott
Hot Water Music
Cleopatrick
Ruby Waters
Chastity
Dooms Children
NOBRO
The OBGMs