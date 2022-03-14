Vagina Witchcraft announce UK tour

Winnipeg based doom metal-hardcore band Vagina Witchcraft have announced UK tour dates for this May. Vagina Witchcraft released their self-titled album in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 13Black Pirates PubThunder Bay, ON (w/Cancer Bats)
May 05Ty PawbWrexham, UK
May 07The ParishWrexham, UK
May 11Retro BarManchester, UK (w/The Menstrual Cramps)
May 12The ChapelNottingham, UK (w/The Menstrual Cramps)
May 13Zed AlleyBristol, UK (w/The Menstrual Cramps)
May 14New Cross InnLondon, UK (w/Kulk, Allsiah)