Winnipeg based doom metal-hardcore band Vagina Witchcraft have announced UK tour dates for this May. Vagina Witchcraft released their self-titled album in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 13
|Black Pirates Pub
|Thunder Bay, ON (w/Cancer Bats)
|May 05
|Ty Pawb
|Wrexham, UK
|May 07
|The Parish
|Wrexham, UK
|May 11
|Retro Bar
|Manchester, UK (w/The Menstrual Cramps)
|May 12
|The Chapel
|Nottingham, UK (w/The Menstrual Cramps)
|May 13
|Zed Alley
|Bristol, UK (w/The Menstrual Cramps)
|May 14
|New Cross Inn
|London, UK (w/Kulk, Allsiah)